A Message From Disney Advertising Sales President Rita Ferro

Over the years, we’ve celebrated a lot of firsts together and I couldn’t be more excited to mark our newest milestone on December 8th, the launch of advertising on Disney+.

Disney+ with ads provides greater accessibility to a broader audience and gives consumers ultimate choice and control, which is consistent with all of the ways Disney connects brands with its fans.

This is far from uncharted territory for us – Hulu and ESPN+ are leaders among all ad-supported subscription services, which further bolsters our portfolio of entertainment, news and sports offerings.

Streaming has opened the door for increased accessibility, connecting a more diverse audience with our content and storytelling in the process, and we’re thrilled to bring brands like yours into the story with us.

To our Disney+ launch partners who are embarking on this new journey with us, thank you for your trust. Your commitment and collaboration is what makes magic possible and we look forward to taking our relationship to new heights.

Warmest regards,